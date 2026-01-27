BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
♪ Don't Talk Shit About the Fan
This rebellious stadium chant anthem rides on driving distorted guitars, punchy bass, and stomping drums, Choruses erupt with call-and-response vocals—raw, nasal, gravelly shouts—while crowd claps fuel the energy, The outro layers a mechanical whirring drone under the raucous refrain, amplifying the confrontational edge

Style: Blues-rock, gritty male vocals, syncopated rhythm, punk aggression, anthemic, 70s protest song, distorted slide guitar, raw energy

[Intro] (Drums kick in with a heavy, syncopated stomp-clap beat. A distorted slide guitar plays a low, growling riff.)

[Verse 1] (Blues-Rock Groove, heavy syncopation) You sit in your tower of corporate lies Spinnin’ your webs while the truth just dies But the fan in the corner keeps blowin’ strong Circulatin’ the air when the system’s wrong!

[Chorus] (Anthemic Lift, Call-and-Response) Don’t talk shit about the fan! (Don’t talk shit!) It’s the last thing still workin’ in this corrupt land From the FDA to the CDC The fan don’t stop—it just lets you breathe!

[Verse 2] (Increase tempo, Punk-inspired aggression) You banned all the books, you rigged all the games But the fan’s still hummin’ through all your claims It don’t need your oil, it don’t need your grid Just a little old plug and a working lid!

[Bridge] (Music drops to a low, suspended chord. Spoken word, gritty and intimate) For every truth you buried under NDA stacks For every journalist you sent to the racks… Remember: The fan’s blades cut through the haze It don’t give a damn ‘bout your bought-and-paid praise

[Guitar Solo] (Wild, unhinged blues-rock solo, heavy on the wah-pedal)

[Chorus] (Maximum volume, crowd vocal layers) Don’t talk shit about the fan! (Don’t talk shit!) It’s the last thing still workin’ in this corrupt land From the FDA to the CDC The fan don’t stop—it just lets you breathe!

[Outro] (The rhythm slows down to a heavy grind) The fan don’t stop... (Humming sound of the fan fades in) It just lets you breathe... (Feedback squeal) [End]


this rebellious stadium chant anthem rides on driving distorted guitarspunchy bassand stomping drumswhile crowd claps fuel the energythe outro layers a mechanical whirring drone under the raucous refrainamplifying the confrontational edge
