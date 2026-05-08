Peace = Gold Up?

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Why Peace Is Bullish For Gold Right Now
* War in the Middle East usually pushes gold higher.
* But this time, a different pattern has emerged: peace talks have been helping gold while war escalations have triggered sell-offs.
* Oil prices, inflation and interest rates are driving the move.
* Although this market action looks backward, the bullish long-term case for gold may be as strong as ever.
GoldSilver (8 May 2026)