Peace = Gold Up?

Why Peace Is Bullish For Gold Right Now

* War in the Middle East usually pushes gold higher.

* But this time, a different pattern has emerged: peace talks have been helping gold while war escalations have triggered sell-offs.

* Oil prices, inflation and interest rates are driving the move.

* Although this market action looks backward, the bullish long-term case for gold may be as strong as ever.





GoldSilver (8 May 2026)

https://youtu.be/FfRAUwvKxsQ