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FAKE PRESIDENT: KESHEL REVEALS INDISPUTABLE ELECTION FRAUD EVIDENCE
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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FAKE PRESIDENT: Keshel Reveals Indisputable Election Fraud Evidence https://rumble.com/vobucj-fake-president-keshel-reveals-indisputable-election-fraud-evidence.html

Quote: "⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣Phantoms Elected Joe Biden, and that CANNOT be disputed! Seth Keshel joined Stew Peters to discuss some incredible facts coming out of Delaware, the state Joe Biden oftentimes calls "home". Lauren Witzke garnered more votes in that state than any other previous Republican, despite being a first-time candidate, and she says she's going to "reclaim her U.S. Senate seat", vowing to call on Delaware State Police to conduct an investigation into these revelations. Get Dr. Zelenko's AMAZING Treatment: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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