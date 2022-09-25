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FORGET THE MARKETING! Comparing pH, ORP, Ionization of the TOP "HEALTHY" Waters Out There
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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150 views • September 25, 2022

Do you think that fancy bottled mineral water is better for you than tap water? Have you found better health stepping up your hydration game? Did you land on bottled water or Reverse Osmosis water and think that was good enough? That's what most of us do, filter water at a basic water and call it good. Join Ashley DeMarco and Alex Corey as we do a deep dive into the critical nature and electrical properties of our most precious resource, water. We will be going over the fundamentals of hydration, why pH doesn't tell the whole story, and using a series of easy tests to compare the top mineral waters in the US to Living, Kangen (Electrolyzed Reduced) Water. Jump to Section: 00:00:00 - Properties of Water 00:01:00 - Water and Health Goals 00:03:00 - The Rise of Bottled Water 00:05:23 - Reverse Osmosis Water 00:05:55 - Tap Water Contamination 00:07:55 - Filtration/Pre-Filtration 00:10:35 - What Should Be in Water 00:11:30 - Electrolysis 00:14:30 - Oxidative Stress and Inflammation 00:16:00 - Oxidation & Reduction (Electrical properties) 00:17:40 - pH Tests 00:22:40 - ORP Tests 00:26:00 - Kangen "ERW" Water 00:27:10 - Alkaline vs Alkalized/Molecular Hydrogen Resources: __________________________________________ Try the Water: Asheville, NC contact below All others - Find Living Water Near you: https://bit.ly/3PUp6gE Contact Alex: https://cultivated-change.com Contact Ashley: https://ashleysdemarco.com Join Our Community:


https://www.facebook.com/groups/949728032162640 __________________________________________ DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this video is to be construed as medical advice or is intended to diagnose, determine, or prescribe medical treatment. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration

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electrolysiswaterhydrationerw
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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