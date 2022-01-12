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Fauci should be fired NOW!
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30 views • January 12, 2022
i ask the difficult question: who is protecting Dr. Anthony Fauci. The ma who caused this pandemic by funding gain of function. He is most be tried for genocide. Can we handle the truth? Will we allow ourselves to find out who is behind the evil?
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