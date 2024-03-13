Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
V.A.I.D.S. VACCINE ACQUIRED IMMUNE DEFICIENCY SYNDROME - HOW THEY DID IT. THE MULTI SHOT PROCESS 💉💉💉
channel image
Alex Hammer
4523 Subscribers
189 views
Published Yesterday

This is why as the shot progressed, the illnesses and deaths increased and are going on today.

Original source for this video had its website taken down or at least it was.

That website is or was here:

TogetherAsOne.cc


If you are vaccinated you may be traumatized by some of these videos. Just sayin':


Shared from and subscribe to:

Jim Crenshaw

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NYZMjDr6JOG3/

Keywords
vaccinescensorshipgmoscommunismpropaganda5gaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21transhumanismmasksquarantineslockdownsplandemiccurfewsthe great resetc-ovid hoax

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket