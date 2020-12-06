US CIA's Operation Mockingbird [synthesis] / Operación Mockingbird ACI EUA [síntesis]

- Operation Mockingbird:



A secret campaign by the United States Central Intelligence Agency to influence media. Begun in the 1950s, it was initially organized by Cord Meyer and Allen W. Dulles, and was later led by Frank Wisner after Dulles became the head of the CIA. The organization recruited leading American journalists into a network to help present the CIA's views, and funded some student and cultural organizations, and magazines as fronts. As it developed, it also worked to influence foreign media and political campaigns, in addition to activities by other operating units of the CIA.



In addition to earlier exposés of CIA activities in foreign affairs, in 1966, Ramparts magazine published an article revealing that the National Student Association was funded by the CIA. The United States Congress investigated the allegations and published a report in 1976. Other accounts were also published. The media operation was first called Mockingbird in Deborah Davis's 1979 book, "Katharine the Great: Katharine Graham and The Washington Post"



- Operación "Mockingbird" (Sinsonte/Zenzontle):



Una campaña secreta de la Agencia Central de Inteligencia (ACI) de Estados Unidos para influir en los medios. Iniciada en la década de 1950, originalmente fue organizada por Cord Meyer y Allen W. Dulles, y más tarde fue dirigida por Frank Wisner después de que Dulles se convirtió en el jefe de la CIA. La organización reclutó a destacados periodistas estadounidenses en una red para ayudar a presentar los puntos de vista de la CIA, y financió algunas organizaciones estudiantiles y culturales, y revistas como fachada. A medida que se desarrolló, también trabajó para influir en los medios de comunicación extranjeros y las campañas políticas, además de las actividades de otras unidades operativas de la CIA.



Además de las exposiciones anteriores de las actividades de la CIA en asuntos exteriores, en 1966, la revista Ramparts publicó un artículo que revelaba que la Asociación Nacional de Estudiantes fue financiada por la CIA. El Congreso de los Estados Unidos investigó las acusaciones y publicó un informe en 1976. También se publicaron otros relatos. La operación de los medios se llamó por primera vez Mockingbird en el libro de Deborah Davis de 1979, "Katharine the Great: Katharine Graham y The Washington Post".