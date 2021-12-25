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A Gathering of the Tribe POWERFUL Short Film by Charles Eisenstein w Jon Hopkins & Aubrey Marcus
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195 views • December 25, 2021
#OwnTheDay #TotalHumanOptimization #Podcast
A Gathering of the Tribe | POWERFUL Short Film by Charles Eisenstein w/ Jon Hopkins & Aubrey Marcus
564,223 viewsDec 7, 2021 Original Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XinVOpdcbVc
Aubrey Marcus
269K subscribers
My tears always come from a revelation of hidden truth. As if the frames of perception themselves liquidate out of my eyes so I can see clearly again. This story made me cry the first time I read it in Charles Eisenstein’s book, “The More Beautiful World Our Hearts Know Is Possible” and every time I have watched it since. Because to me, it is a true story. Whether actually true or metaphorically true, it doesn’t matter.
It is time for us to come together. To gather, to rise, to love, to LIVE! You are not alone. I promise you, you are not alone.
Thank you to Aldous Massie (@aldousmassie) for the beautiful animations and illustrations and Jon Hopkins (@jonhopkins) for the incredible score of the film, featuring @vylanamarcus.
| Aubrey Marcus |
► Own The Day, Own Your Life: http://bit.ly/2vRz4so
► Aubrey Marcus Podcast: https://apple.co/2ns8zFP
► Ayahuasca Documentary: http://bit.ly/2OrNBTf
► Aubrey Marcus Collection: http://bit.ly/2Mvctc5
►Aubrey Marcus Poetry: http://bit.ly/2My1ezC
►Aubrey Marcus Binaural Beats: http://bit.ly/2vVc3EC
#OwnTheDay
#TotalHumanOptimization
#Podcast
#AubreyMarcus
#Fitness
#Training
#GetOnnit
#Onnit
| Listen to the Aubrey Marcus Podcast |
►iTunes | https://apple.co/2lMZRCn
►Stitcher | http://bit.ly/2G8ccJt
| Connect with Aubrey |
►Website | http://bit.ly/2GesYqi
►Instagram | http://bit.ly/2BlfCEO
►Facebook | http://bit.ly/2F4nBZk
►Twitter | http://bit.ly/2BlGBAdAd
=============================================
About the Podcast
Founder of Onnit and modern philosopher Aubrey Marcus asks the important questions: How do we find our purpose, wake up to who we truly are, have a few more laughs, and human being a little better?
The Aubrey Marcus Podcast brings in world-class guests from the fields of athletics, health, business, fitness, science, relationship and spirituality, and asks them to open up about the failures and successes that define their wisdom and character.
Follow me on social to keep up with the latest, and meet many of the incredible guests we’ve been honored to have on the show
A Gathering of the Tribe | POWERFUL Short Film by Charles Eisenstein w/ Jon Hopkins & Aubrey Marcus
564,223 viewsDec 7, 2021 Original Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XinVOpdcbVc
Aubrey Marcus
269K subscribers
My tears always come from a revelation of hidden truth. As if the frames of perception themselves liquidate out of my eyes so I can see clearly again. This story made me cry the first time I read it in Charles Eisenstein’s book, “The More Beautiful World Our Hearts Know Is Possible” and every time I have watched it since. Because to me, it is a true story. Whether actually true or metaphorically true, it doesn’t matter.
It is time for us to come together. To gather, to rise, to love, to LIVE! You are not alone. I promise you, you are not alone.
Thank you to Aldous Massie (@aldousmassie) for the beautiful animations and illustrations and Jon Hopkins (@jonhopkins) for the incredible score of the film, featuring @vylanamarcus.
| Aubrey Marcus |
► Own The Day, Own Your Life: http://bit.ly/2vRz4so
► Aubrey Marcus Podcast: https://apple.co/2ns8zFP
► Ayahuasca Documentary: http://bit.ly/2OrNBTf
► Aubrey Marcus Collection: http://bit.ly/2Mvctc5
►Aubrey Marcus Poetry: http://bit.ly/2My1ezC
►Aubrey Marcus Binaural Beats: http://bit.ly/2vVc3EC
#OwnTheDay
#TotalHumanOptimization
#Podcast
#AubreyMarcus
#Fitness
#Training
#GetOnnit
#Onnit
| Listen to the Aubrey Marcus Podcast |
►iTunes | https://apple.co/2lMZRCn
►Stitcher | http://bit.ly/2G8ccJt
| Connect with Aubrey |
►Website | http://bit.ly/2GesYqi
►Instagram | http://bit.ly/2BlfCEO
►Facebook | http://bit.ly/2F4nBZk
►Twitter | http://bit.ly/2BlGBAdAd
=============================================
About the Podcast
Founder of Onnit and modern philosopher Aubrey Marcus asks the important questions: How do we find our purpose, wake up to who we truly are, have a few more laughs, and human being a little better?
The Aubrey Marcus Podcast brings in world-class guests from the fields of athletics, health, business, fitness, science, relationship and spirituality, and asks them to open up about the failures and successes that define their wisdom and character.
Follow me on social to keep up with the latest, and meet many of the incredible guests we’ve been honored to have on the show
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