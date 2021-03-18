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PATRIOTIC WEEKLY REVIEW - WITH KEITH WOODS
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10 views • March 18, 2021
Mark Collett

MarkCollett


Episode 97 of Patriotic Weekly Review with special guest Keith Woods as well as regular contributor No White Guilt.

Patriotic Weekly Review is a news and entertainment talk show. Opinions, thoughts, and views of guests/hosts do not necessarily represent the opinions, thoughts, and views of all hosts, and their appearance on this channel does not constitute sympathy, agreement, or endorsement of said opinions, thoughts, and views.

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-----------------------------------

Keith Woods
Twitter: https://twitter.com/KeithWoodsYT
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGe8kzr_18FIOzjkmzGzzuA

No White Guilt
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkY8CvV8WQFe87CZGmvuYHA
Website: http://nowhiteguilt.org/
Keywords
racismmurderanti-whitesurveillancemark collettwhite supremacypatriotic weekly review
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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