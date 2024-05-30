HOLDING TYRANT COPS ACCOUNTABLE & CHALLENGING THEIR AUTHORITY (part 3)

‘Failure Of Fear’ Presents – THE BEST COLLECTION OF INTENSE POLICE AUDITS CAUGHT ON CAMERA

The footage in this presentation was pieced together to show case all the best action of the most intense interactions made by constitutional law scholar Chille DeCastro on his brave mission to hold cops accountable for their actions.

The final episode of this presentation includes Chille’s unlawful arrest, Court Case and Incarceration.

This ‘BEST OF’ video compilation gives you all the exciting in your face confrontations all edited together for the viewers enjoyment and education, without all the lengthy small talk and promotional bits and pieces in between. Having multiple episodes with all the juicy bits edited together makes this ‘THREE PART’ presentation a ‘MUST WATCH’ experience.

In case you would like to see the entire presentations, below are the video links to the Delete Laws channel and the full complete and original videos that make up this compilation of Chille's work.

DELETE LAWZ (on youtube link) https://www.youtube.com/@DeleteLawz1984

It is the intent of this video to promote transparency in law enforcement by providing authentic footage of police interactions. Our FAIR USE content allows viewers to easily access and analyze publicly available material in an informative, educational and newsworthy context from the perspective of individual, civil rights.

Everyone in this video is innocent until proven guilty beyond a shadow of a doubt. Nothing in this video is to be construed as financial or legal advise. What works for one person, dealing with one police department, may not work for another.





#1. Constitutional Law Scholar schools Tyrant Vegas Cops,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d-iAc8W5G3Q

#2. APPLE VALLEY STOP Constitutional #Law #Scholar vs #Cops gets SCHOOLED #1A Know your Rights

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qHhG1nu1r5M

#3. Apple Valley #Police #Captain Moline I filled a #Complaint w_ #cops on their #Copper #Freedom

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKZTccZVBwY

#4. HENDERSON #AUDIT; RE-CUT; #KAREN Highlighted #COPS educated by Constitutional #LAW#SCHOLAR #1A

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7Rp3YoEM9g

#5. TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE CONDEMNED BY BIAS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xVk8OAZtivk

Chille’s Unlawful Arrest & Court Case & Incarceration In this shocking courtroom footage, I experience firsthand how quickly things can escalate when standing up for your constitutional rights. What began as a routine hearing quickly devolved when the court marshal aggressively demanded I empty my pockets and surrender my phone - a blatant 4th Amendment violation since I wasn't being accused of any crime.

When I refused these unlawful orders, the court marshal ripped my phone from my hands without cause. Outraged by his inappropriate conduct, I admittedly lost my cool and called him a "pig" in the heat of the moment. But rather than de-escalating tensions, the judge took immense offense and made the controversial decision to hold me in contempt of court!

Despite my attempts to apologize to the court directly, the judge demanded I also apologize to the marshal who clearly instigated the incident with his belligerent behavior. When I explained his actions precipitated my insult, the judge absolutely lost it - ordering me arrested, sentenced to 180 days in jail, and slapped with a $1,000 fine!

This video lays bare the boot-licking mentality of many in the judicial system more concerned with preserving their authority than upholding constitutional rights or common sense. I was quite literally caged for exercising my freedom of speech and refusing an unlawful search. Let this be a wake-up call about the precarious state of civil liberties.

