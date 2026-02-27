The Internet Was Weeks Away From Disaster and No One Knew

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Several years ago, when a new revision of Linux was to come out, "state actors" tried to socially-engineer a backdoor into Linux. It almost worked, if it were not for an observant contributor. Had they succeeded, they would have been able to infect much of the servers that run the internet (most servers run Linux). Was this part of a plan to create a false flag so they could bring about internet ID's and CBDC? What is peculiar here was the media silence.
