War is Imminent 11-12-19@5:16am (uploaded 9-15-22)

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A Word with conversation from Father God and my lovely Jesus from 2019 about war and judgment coming to America that I am sharing once again by Holy Spirit my friend's leading.
Isaiah 55:6 Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near:
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