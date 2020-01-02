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MAGNUM - TELL ME WHAT YOU'VE GOT TO SAY
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18 views • January 02, 2020
A BRAND NEW VIDEO I MADE RELEASED TODAY FOR FIRST TIME!SPECIALLY DEDICATED TO ALL MISSING RAPED AND MURDERED NATIVE AMERICAN WOMEN LIVIN IN THE WHOLE AMERICA CONTINENT!
http://evelazarus.com/books/cold-case-vancouver/?fbclid=IwAR3Fg7K-X_aTP4W2c2ydZX0AZQigcOmQSP9-VAUs9kQgN_rZegUxbrvvCuQ
So it's here
Now it's judgement day
All those tears
For those who've lost their way
Bring out the martyrs, the king and the queens
All those who think they've been blessed
So it's here
Tell me what you've got to say
So it's done
Now it's gone astray
Your loved one's
Lost or ran away
Sing out forever you sisters of death
Wailing that no-one can hear
So it's done
Tell me what you've got to say
It's another rainy day
Talk of freedom got away
Time to get the message right
It's never black or white
So I'm walking in the rain
Found a reason to explain
No excuses, no regret
We all deserve respect
It's for real
Watch the children play
They conceal
All in disarray
Cities and kingdoms are turned into dust
Thousands of years shot to hell
How's it feel?
Tell me what you've got to say
It's another rainy day
Talk of freedom got away
Time to get the message right
It's never black or white
So I'm walking in the rain
Found a reason to explain
No excuses, no regret
We all deserve respect
Show me where we
Get some truth
Left in silence
Hanging loose
Lost in hatred
Lost in fear
Standing naked
It's a reality watching it all disappear
It's another rainy day
Talk of freedom got away
Time to get the message right
It's never black or white
So I'm walking in the rain
Found a reason to explain
No excuses, no regret
We all deserve respect......................
http://evelazarus.com/books/cold-case-vancouver/?fbclid=IwAR3Fg7K-X_aTP4W2c2ydZX0AZQigcOmQSP9-VAUs9kQgN_rZegUxbrvvCuQ
So it's here
Now it's judgement day
All those tears
For those who've lost their way
Bring out the martyrs, the king and the queens
All those who think they've been blessed
So it's here
Tell me what you've got to say
So it's done
Now it's gone astray
Your loved one's
Lost or ran away
Sing out forever you sisters of death
Wailing that no-one can hear
So it's done
Tell me what you've got to say
It's another rainy day
Talk of freedom got away
Time to get the message right
It's never black or white
So I'm walking in the rain
Found a reason to explain
No excuses, no regret
We all deserve respect
It's for real
Watch the children play
They conceal
All in disarray
Cities and kingdoms are turned into dust
Thousands of years shot to hell
How's it feel?
Tell me what you've got to say
It's another rainy day
Talk of freedom got away
Time to get the message right
It's never black or white
So I'm walking in the rain
Found a reason to explain
No excuses, no regret
We all deserve respect
Show me where we
Get some truth
Left in silence
Hanging loose
Lost in hatred
Lost in fear
Standing naked
It's a reality watching it all disappear
It's another rainy day
Talk of freedom got away
Time to get the message right
It's never black or white
So I'm walking in the rain
Found a reason to explain
No excuses, no regret
We all deserve respect......................
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