MAGNUM - TELL ME WHAT YOU'VE GOT TO SAY

A BRAND NEW VIDEO I MADE RELEASED TODAY FOR FIRST TIME!SPECIALLY DEDICATED TO ALL MISSING RAPED AND MURDERED NATIVE AMERICAN WOMEN LIVIN IN THE WHOLE AMERICA CONTINENT!So it's hereNow it's judgement dayAll those tearsFor those who've lost their wayBring out the martyrs, the king and the queensAll those who think they've been blessedSo it's hereTell me what you've got to saySo it's doneNow it's gone astrayYour loved one'sLost or ran awaySing out forever you sisters of deathWailing that no-one can hearSo it's doneTell me what you've got to sayIt's another rainy dayTalk of freedom got awayTime to get the message rightIt's never black or whiteSo I'm walking in the rainFound a reason to explainNo excuses, no regretWe all deserve respectIt's for realWatch the children playThey concealAll in disarrayCities and kingdoms are turned into dustThousands of years shot to hellHow's it feel?Tell me what you've got to sayIt's another rainy dayTalk of freedom got awayTime to get the message rightIt's never black or whiteSo I'm walking in the rainFound a reason to explainNo excuses, no regretWe all deserve respectShow me where weGet some truthLeft in silenceHanging looseLost in hatredLost in fearStanding nakedIt's a reality watching it all disappearIt's another rainy dayTalk of freedom got awayTime to get the message rightIt's never black or whiteSo I'm walking in the rainFound a reason to explainNo excuses, no regretWe all deserve respect......................