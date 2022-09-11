Create New Account
20 years since 911 How President Bush was told of the attack in a Florida school
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
Sky News


 Sep 10, 2021 The Chief of Staff to then President George W Bush speaks to Sky News on his thoughts ahead of 9/11 on those moments where he whispered the news of the second plane hitting the tower inside the classroom in a Florida school.


He told Sky's Greg Milam that he believes that moment at Booker Elementary was when the Presidency became real.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=enLdoTg9HBI

Keywords
current events attack florida president school 911 bush sky news george w second plane greg milam

