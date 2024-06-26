People have this belief ingrained into them that only bad people, murders, rapists, child molesters, etc. go to hell? Music by Send Rain





They believe that people who are basically good the average everyday person, mom, dad, aunts, uncles, grandma, grandpa etc. all go to heaven?





Hell is default You don’t have to do a thing, just live life your way, don’t worry about anyone else, their on their own, it’s all about you, be a selfy.





