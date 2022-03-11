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Filling the void of emptiness
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31 views • March 11, 2022
I am not one of the fortunate few who identify as natural born "winners" - not at all. I've been severely depressed most of my life and have struggled continuously to maintain a functional state of being.
I've tried therapy, motivational coaches, studied psychology, traveled the world seeking truth and fulfillment.
Throughout my travels, I've gained knowledge of key strongpoints from various cultures and traditions to develop a series of essential life-tools to help me fill the void of emptiness. To find my purpose and live from that, rather than my darkness. To establish and maintain a balanced state of functioning "normalcy" and contentment.
This work is what I have understood to be my calling, and made to be my life's mission to share as a service to my fellow man and woman seeking to fill this enormous void.
Listen to this excerpt from one my FEEL DIFFERENT workshops as it touches briefly on this.
After listening, if you find this speaks to you, please visit feeldifferent.com to learn more about #feeldifferent - our mission, and how we may be of service to you or someone you know.
I've tried therapy, motivational coaches, studied psychology, traveled the world seeking truth and fulfillment.
Throughout my travels, I've gained knowledge of key strongpoints from various cultures and traditions to develop a series of essential life-tools to help me fill the void of emptiness. To find my purpose and live from that, rather than my darkness. To establish and maintain a balanced state of functioning "normalcy" and contentment.
This work is what I have understood to be my calling, and made to be my life's mission to share as a service to my fellow man and woman seeking to fill this enormous void.
Listen to this excerpt from one my FEEL DIFFERENT workshops as it touches briefly on this.
After listening, if you find this speaks to you, please visit feeldifferent.com to learn more about #feeldifferent - our mission, and how we may be of service to you or someone you know.
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