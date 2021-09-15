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Jesse Waters de Fox News revela el Nuevo Orden Mundial que gobierna Australia - Subtítulos en Español
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52 views • September 15, 2021
15/09/2021. El presentador de Fox Jesse waters destapó a los funcionarios de Nueva Gales del Sur en Australia, quienes de frente y sin pudor amenazan a sus ciudadanos con su 'Nuevo Orden Mundial', en el cual la orgía de reglas y regulaciones tiránicas de Covid19 hacen que Australia realmente sea la tierra más prisionera, esclava, que raya en el sadomasoquismo. Impecable presentación de Jesse, sarcástica e irreverente.
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