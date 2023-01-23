Get Prepared With Me - Socks

Socks are a Critical part of not just everyday life, but for being prepared too. If you spend some time to find the right socks with the right boots/shoes, you should have one less are of concern for when disaster strikes. Have on hand a dozen or more cheap socks available for others too! Imagine if you were in a dire situation and you were barefoot just how much of a difference even a nice pair of socks would make to not just your physical situation but also your mental wellbeing!?

Be safe and be prepared and #checkyourpreps

Geordie Prepper





1.Bridgedale Socks - https://amzn.to/3HmW3l0

2.1000 Mile Socks - https://amzn.to/3WwUa9x

3.Darn Tough Socks - https://amzn.to/3Y8gAzp

4.Work Force Socks - https://amzn.to/3H0IWEG

5.Industrial Works Socks - https://amzn.to/3Xx0gZ0

6.Good Year Socks - https://amzn.to/3R6EYz2

7.Iron Mountain Socks - https://amzn.to/3J5qYn9

8.White Sports Socks - https://amzn.to/3woaRcL





