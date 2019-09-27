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5 Measurements You Might Not Realize Are Named After Scientists
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2 views • September 27, 2019
Units are a major way we describe the world around us, and by looking at the scientists some of them are named after, we can get a sense of how we’ve learned so much about our universe.
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