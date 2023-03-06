Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Stew Peters: STEW PETERS FULL SHOW: ZELENSKY CALLS ON U.S. TROOPS TO DIE IN THE NAME OF GLOBALISM & COVID HARM WITH DR. TENPENNY & AUSTRALIAN MILITARY TRAIINING FOR PEOPLE CONTROL
138 views
channel image
Contrarian
Published 17 hours ago |

Mirrored from Bitchute channel IvoryGebnuton at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/WbLQ0u5mWjnm/

Will Putin’s nationalism defeat Zelenskyy’s globalism?

Stew Peters destroys the globalist narrative on the war in Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine is being used to help further the one world banking cabal.

Zelenskyy is now warning that American troops will soon be fighting and dying in Ukraine!

Shocking test results from a medical freedom event show myocarditis is rampant!

Bill Sullivan is here to detail his findings showing a 53% myocarditis rate found among those tested.

A tsunami of vaxx deaths is here and everyone will soon know the truth!

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny is back with Stew to report that as deaths soar the mainstream media can no longer conceal the truth about the deadly vaccines!

The Australian military is training to use force against their own people!

Maria Zeee is here to report on the Australian government's “Population Protection Control” military training exercises.

The Australian military is training to turn against their own citizens.

Keywords
censorshipcorruptionrussiaputinukrainetenpennywag the dogkievzelenskycovidmyocarditispuppet regimedombass

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket