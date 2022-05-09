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【Ukraine Rescue】05/06/2022 Dutch professional photographer slammed the western media, big companies and politicians for being bought by the CCP to suppress freedom of speech. He thinks the media should criticize and control the government, but they didn’t. He thanked the New Federal State of China for bringing hope to the world and strongly suggested the New Federal State of China should have its own media channels and full control over its right to speak.