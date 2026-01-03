BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
HORROR: The evil roman catholic church, Disney and pedophilia
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
674 followers
0
20 hours ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


The video can be watched at: https://old.bitchute.com/video/bzB7MydO1w8P/ 

Credits to CarlWinters


Pedophilia or the sexual abuse of children is the most horrific sin.


Roman Catholic church’s abuse of children never ceases to stop because it’s an integral part of the Roman Catholic church’s DNA and demonic culture consisting of homosexuals and pedos holding positions of religious office in that church.


Here are a few articles exposing the roman catholic church’s abuse of children:


https://apnews.com/article/pope-abuse-switzerland-vatican-d5ebd849de76e578dd503db0a46dea78


https://apnews.com/article/catholic-church-sexual-abuse-investigation-orleans-16996720f5a1c04625167cfbb3c02c56


https://apnews.com/article/washington-clergy-sex-abuse-e83b77ef19247cea2f5f0af1e5ddd95d


https://apnews.com/article/catholic-diocese-seattle-sex-abuse-7ff4ded59f364d423b27b47f62e1fe01


https://www.npr.org/2021/10/05/1043302348/france-catholic-church-sexual-abuse-report-children


https://www.voanews.com/a/investigation-400-000-may-have-suffered-sexual-abuse-from-spain-s-clergy-lay-people/7330854.html


https://www.scmp.com/news/world/europe/article/2186413/80-cent-vatican-clerics-are-gay-distorting-catholic-church-shame


https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/reporters/20230915-paris-s-catholic-foreign-missions-society-under-fire-over-alleged-sexual-abuse


https://www.vaticannews.va/en/church/news/2022-11/french-church-in-shock-over-abuse-cases-involving-11-bishops.html


https://www.vaticannews.va/en/church/news/2024-07/late-emmaus-founder-abbe-pierre-accused-of-sexual-assaults.html








https://notesfrompoland.com/2024/03/11/vatican-announces-resignation-of-polish-bishop-due-to-negligence-in-handling-sexual-abuse/


https://www.vaticannews.va/en/church/news/2024-07/new-zealand-200000-children-and-vulnerable-adults-abused-in-care.html








https://cruxnow.com/2024-pope-in-timor-leste/2024/09/pope-opens-east-timor-stop-saying-abuse-is-flowering-all-over-the-world


Walt Disney was a 33rd degree Freemason and his cartoons were filled with homosexual and pedo innuendos.


In these end times, please protect your children!


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington


Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christpedophiliaword of godyeshuachild abusedisneyson of godroman catholic churchyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
