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Blackout - Next Act in the Globalist Simulation Game?
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346 views • December 16, 2021
More and more people are waking up and realizing that they are being permanently deprived of their basic rights and financially ruined. The unscrupulous profiteers are increasingly getting into trouble. Are their highly criminal machinations, which they have so far tried to conceal with the help of the Corona-Plandemic, threatening to be exposed and must they now shift into a brutal "next gear" in order to achieve the global reorganization they are striving for? Stefan Magnet of "AUF1-TV" reveals remarkable perspectives for the coming months!
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