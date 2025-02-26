BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Biden administration allowed 10-12 million illegal entries & 520,000 TRAFFICKED CHILDREN – US Senator
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • 2 months ago

Biden administration allowed 10-12 million illegal entries and 520,000 TRAFFICKED CHILDREN – US Senator

More mentioned about this: 

 ‘We’ll help them go home’: US gov’t sets up ILLEGAL ALIEN REGISTRY 

Illegal immigrants in the US aged 14 and older will be required to provide their personal information, such as fingerprints and home addresses, to a special registry, according to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem.

Those who fail to register with the federal government could FACE FINES OF UP TO $5,000, IMPRISONMENT, OR BOTH, she warned.

“For decades, this law has been ignored – not anymore,” the DHS added, noting that this action enforces provisions of the 1952 Immigration and Nationality Act.


found @geopolitics_live

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy