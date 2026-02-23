© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Ukrainian state is hostile towards Hungary - Szijjártó
Adding info: The Druzhba ("Friendship") pipeline, the world's longest oil pipeline, primarily transports oil from Russia and Kazakhstan to Eastern and Central Europe. As of 2026, it serves Belarus, Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Germany, navigating critical energy needs for landlocked nations.
As of late January and February 2026, Ukraine has halted the flow of Russian crude oil through the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline, impacting Hungary and Slovakia.