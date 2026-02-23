The Ukrainian state is hostile towards Hungary - Szijjártó

Adding info: The Druzhba ("Friendship") pipeline, the world's longest oil pipeline, primarily transports oil from Russia and Kazakhstan to Eastern and Central Europe. As of 2026, it serves Belarus, Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Germany, navigating critical energy needs for landlocked nations.

As of late January and February 2026, Ukraine has halted the flow of Russian crude oil through the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline, impacting Hungary and Slovakia.



