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Mask Whistle Blowers tell all.
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134 views • November 01, 2020
Politicians and their health advisors are not experts on masks and viruses. The two women in this interview are experts in this field and everyone needs to listen to them before they do any damage to themselves or their family. Please share this video so that people can realize that their leader are pushing an agenda and don't care about our health and even our life.
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