Walter Veith & Martin Smith The Great Disappointment, 1844 & The Sanctuary
In Episode 13 we discuss the beautiful doctrine of the pre-advent judgement and the ministry of Jesus in the heavenly Sanctuary. Why are there so many misconceptions on this uniquely Seventh Day Adventist pillar of faith?
e-Sword Download:
https://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Conflict & Triumph – NEW 6 Part Series by Walter Veith
https://adtv.watch/conflict-and-trium...
History’s Coming Climax – Part 6 of In The Stream Of Time Series by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/HRF9nIO_tzY
History’s Coming Climax – Part 34 of Total Onslaught Series by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/vjcEZ7J5g5U
Christian Perfection In The Writings of Ellen G. White by Sonica Veith
https://amazingdiscoveries.org/christ...
1844 In Type and Antitype – Part 3 of Total Transformation Series by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/6f3Ks55OlzE
1844 & The Final Onslaught – Part 32 of Total Onslaught Series by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/9dqczX3qYF4
1844 – Sermon By Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/vaKM9_8d6x4
