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ANDY THOMAS ~ New World Order Conspiracy [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]
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3 views • November 30, 2020
A controversial and powerful view behind, what lecturer, author and researcher, ANDY THOMAS, claims is a world cover-up, a global conspiracy steered and manipulated behind the scenes by a power elite, who is the master-minds of the NEW WORLD ORDER!
ANDY THOMAS ~ "New World Order Conspiracy"
AGE OF TRUTH TV presenter, Lucas Alexander, is interviewing Andy Thomas in this dynamic and eye-opening 90 minute interview special, filmed at the Open Mind Conference in Skanderborg, Denmark i September 2013.
Andy Thomas is one of the UK’s best-known authors and lecturers on unexplained mysteries and global cover-ups, and is author of the acclaimed books The Truth Agenda and Conspiracies. He also lectures on history and British folklore and speaks extensively in Britain and around the world at both ‘alternative’ and mainstream events. His books have been widely praised as the finest available overviews of their subjects.
Andy Thomas (thumbnail)For twenty-six years, Andy has investigated many enduring enigmas, including crop circles, UFOs and other paranormal subjects, together with a multitude of classic conspiracy theories, always finding tantalising middle-ground to evoke animated discussion. He also speaks passionately on history, freedom and liberty issues. Andy has appeared on many popular radio and TV shows including major UK spots on The One Show, Richard and Judy, Esther, GMTV and Sky TV’s hit series Pineapple Dance Studios, and on US shows such as Caught on Camera, with appearances on The History Channel and National Geographic Channel. He also featured in the US cinema-released documentary Crop Circles: Quest For Truth.
Andy’s fullest investigation into the mystery realms, The Truth Agenda: Making Sense of Unexplained Mysteries, Global Cover-Ups and Visions for a New Era, was first published in 2009 and has seen several revised and updated editions since, including a US edition in 2015. The book has been a hit in both ‘fringe’ and mainstream circles, and was adopted as a sociology textbook at Canada’s Vancouver Island University. His book Conspiracies: The Facts – The Theories – The Evidence was published by Watkins Publishing in 2013 and has appeared in several global editions, including US, Chinese and Czech.
Andy talk 5Andy is author of seven other books exploring the unexplained, including Vital Signs: A Complete Guide to the Crop Circle Mystery, which has been described by many as the definitive guide to the circle controversy and was nominated for Kindred Spirit magazine’s 2002 Best Book award. His book An Introduction to Crop Circles is still in print a decade on from its first edition and has been a bestseller in many British tourist outlets. Andy is also author of four books on Sussex history and in 2017 produced the (currently) limited edition book Christmas – From Solstice to Santa: A Celebratory History. See Books for more information on Andy’s writings.
Andy has written for many journals and magazines, including Kindred Spirit and New Dawn, and he regularly contributes to the popular alternative journal Nexus Magazine. Andy is the founder of Vital Signs Publishing, which has produced Geoff Stray’s influential book Beyond 2012: Catastrophe or Ecstasy and Richard Smith’s A Future World Vision, both edited by Andy.
Andy thomas Website: http://www.truthagenda.org
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The interview was filmed on 22 September 2013 at the Open Mind Conference Audonicon in Skanderborg, Denmark.
Interview by AOT TV presenter:
Lucas Alexander
Cinematographer:
Lauge Felix Black
Camera & Technicians:
Erik Hansen-Hansen
Mike Kirkeby Pedersen
Special Thanks: Andy Thomas, Open Mind Conference Denmark.
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
© AGE OF TRUTH TV 2013 - ℗ 2017
PLEASE WATCH (Invite people to watch) LIKE AND SHARE :-) :-)
Age Of Truth TV: We thank you, our viewers for your great support :-)
ANDY THOMAS ~ "New World Order Conspiracy"
AGE OF TRUTH TV presenter, Lucas Alexander, is interviewing Andy Thomas in this dynamic and eye-opening 90 minute interview special, filmed at the Open Mind Conference in Skanderborg, Denmark i September 2013.
Andy Thomas is one of the UK’s best-known authors and lecturers on unexplained mysteries and global cover-ups, and is author of the acclaimed books The Truth Agenda and Conspiracies. He also lectures on history and British folklore and speaks extensively in Britain and around the world at both ‘alternative’ and mainstream events. His books have been widely praised as the finest available overviews of their subjects.
Andy Thomas (thumbnail)For twenty-six years, Andy has investigated many enduring enigmas, including crop circles, UFOs and other paranormal subjects, together with a multitude of classic conspiracy theories, always finding tantalising middle-ground to evoke animated discussion. He also speaks passionately on history, freedom and liberty issues. Andy has appeared on many popular radio and TV shows including major UK spots on The One Show, Richard and Judy, Esther, GMTV and Sky TV’s hit series Pineapple Dance Studios, and on US shows such as Caught on Camera, with appearances on The History Channel and National Geographic Channel. He also featured in the US cinema-released documentary Crop Circles: Quest For Truth.
Andy’s fullest investigation into the mystery realms, The Truth Agenda: Making Sense of Unexplained Mysteries, Global Cover-Ups and Visions for a New Era, was first published in 2009 and has seen several revised and updated editions since, including a US edition in 2015. The book has been a hit in both ‘fringe’ and mainstream circles, and was adopted as a sociology textbook at Canada’s Vancouver Island University. His book Conspiracies: The Facts – The Theories – The Evidence was published by Watkins Publishing in 2013 and has appeared in several global editions, including US, Chinese and Czech.
Andy talk 5Andy is author of seven other books exploring the unexplained, including Vital Signs: A Complete Guide to the Crop Circle Mystery, which has been described by many as the definitive guide to the circle controversy and was nominated for Kindred Spirit magazine’s 2002 Best Book award. His book An Introduction to Crop Circles is still in print a decade on from its first edition and has been a bestseller in many British tourist outlets. Andy is also author of four books on Sussex history and in 2017 produced the (currently) limited edition book Christmas – From Solstice to Santa: A Celebratory History. See Books for more information on Andy’s writings.
Andy has written for many journals and magazines, including Kindred Spirit and New Dawn, and he regularly contributes to the popular alternative journal Nexus Magazine. Andy is the founder of Vital Signs Publishing, which has produced Geoff Stray’s influential book Beyond 2012: Catastrophe or Ecstasy and Richard Smith’s A Future World Vision, both edited by Andy.
Andy thomas Website: http://www.truthagenda.org
------
The interview was filmed on 22 September 2013 at the Open Mind Conference Audonicon in Skanderborg, Denmark.
Interview by AOT TV presenter:
Lucas Alexander
Cinematographer:
Lauge Felix Black
Camera & Technicians:
Erik Hansen-Hansen
Mike Kirkeby Pedersen
Special Thanks: Andy Thomas, Open Mind Conference Denmark.
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
© AGE OF TRUTH TV 2013 - ℗ 2017
PLEASE WATCH (Invite people to watch) LIKE AND SHARE :-) :-)
Age Of Truth TV: We thank you, our viewers for your great support :-)
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