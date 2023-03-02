Create New Account
WEF Want to Lobotomize the Human Race to Become 6G Antennas
The Prisoner
Published 20 hours ago |
Not content with euthanizing grandparents, pumping mRNA into the food supply to poison your heart, normalizing pedophilia, and riddling you with cancer via Bill Gates’ highly carcinogenic fake meat, the globalist elites at the WEF now want to give you a full frontal lobotomy via dangerous new technology that will turn humans into transmitters for 6G antennas – with or without your consent.

Mirrored - The People's Voice

6gwefantennasinternet of bodies

