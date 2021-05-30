Navarro: CCP Weaponizing Virus Cost US Over $20 Trillion

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Peter Navarro commented at Mr. Bannon’s War Room, May 27, that instead of trying to contain the virus and stopping a global pandemic, the CCP let it seed and spread to the world, and for that alone, they are responsible 100% for punitive and compensatory damages.