What's clear about this case is that President Trump is right: Prof. Jonathan Turley joins 'America Reports' to discuss the public's opinion on Trump's behavior in relation to the hush money case and the trial's impact on his ability to campaign.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.