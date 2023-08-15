Whites Facing Demographic Demise By 2045: Anti-Christian Globalists Push Ant-White Agenda

Stew Peters Show





August 14, 2023





The Democratic party is unified around anti-white discrimination.

Christian social media influencer Isabella Maria DeLuca joins Stew to talk about the demographic decline of Whites in America.

Instead of adopting the values that made America great, many immigrants hate America.

White children are being taught to hate themselves in public school.

The white discrimination and genocide in South Africa is a preview of what will happen in America if we don’t stop the radical left.

In 2045, it’s predicted the white population of Americans will be a minority.

Feminism is playing a big role in influencing white couples to have less children.

Hate against white people is the norm on college campuses and in text books.

This is why parents are beginning to homeschool their children and many are avoiding college all together.

Another option for parents who work is to run for school board seats and reclaim local governance to save the children.

It's time for Americans to wake up and get involved to save this nation.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v37lnl6-whites-facing-demographic-demise-by-2045-anti-christian-globalists-push-ant.html