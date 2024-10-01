Culture War | Is Bill Gates Coming For Our Cows Because of Burping? | Guests: Geordan & Nace Roberts | “God’s Going to Use What You Have” | “We Have Less Cattle Now Than We’ve Ever Had”

We welcome back to the Moms on a Mission Podcast Geordan and Nace Roberts from Griddown Chowdown to discuss the attack on our food supply and what we can do to be prepared. They share how God is a God of multiplication and how when preparing, we do what we CAN do and HE does what we can not. We review an article in which Bill Gates said last June that he would like to move the world away from cattle to synthetic meat because of cattle’s supposed methane emissions from burping and manure storage. You can read the article here: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/bill-gates-wants-fix-cows-102200934.html/.

