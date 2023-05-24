Truly EPIC! The best Liars Compilation EVER. Watch and See!

OMG this one deserves a medal; a stunning compilation... which vindicates us all for ever! Enjoy - and kudos to Matt Orfalea

Mirrored - Ivor Cummins

NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing, business travel and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment:

https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W

- alternatively join up with my Patreon - exclusive Vlogs/content and monthly zoom meetings with the second tier upwards: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins

