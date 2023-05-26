https://fakeologist.com/forums2/viewtopic.php?p=9260#p9260
Christian Rosenkreuz, the putative founder of the group, who is now generally regarded as a fictional character rather than a real person. According to the books, Rosenkreuz was born in 1378 and lived for 106 years. After visiting the Middle East and North Africa in search of secret wisdom, he returned to Germany and organized the Rosicrucian order (1403). He erected a sanctuary (1409), where he was entombed after his death in 1484. and the monoliths dimensions are 1-4-9
obsidian base on the koenig sphere ,same sphere illuminates the mirror mans tomb he erected in 1409 you entered the monolith on 2001 you see what it reflects
the millenium fall-con
