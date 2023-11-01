Set Goals Like A Billionaire: Renegade Billionaire Crash Course

This Renegade Billionaire Crash Course shares some of the lessons taught more in depth in my course on goal setting: The Renegade Billionaire Goal Setting Workshop. I recommend that if you want to go further into the ideas behind goal setting, at some point you can take the full course, but this Crash Course will get you far if you implement it.





Here's what we go over:





- First, you gotta start thinking MASSIVE!!!

- Legitimate ways to become a billionaire: business, investing, media and TV, maybe rap music or becoming a celebrity, entrepreneurship is my recommendation!

- The 50 year billionaire goal

- Break it down to reverse engineer, so

- The 25 year billionaire goal: where should you be

- Break it down further: The 10 Year Billionaire Goal

- Good, now break it down further: The 5 Year Billionaire Goal

- Now, rubber meets the road: The 1 Year Billionaire Goal: What Should I Be Working On Today To Become A Billionaire In 50 Years

- Your Ideal Day: Tailored To Put You On The Billionaire Path To Your Goals

- ... and a lot more





---

Get more customers for your online business using my SOLOPRENEUR PROFIT MACHINES system.





Learn how in my Renegade #Solopreneur Profits Bootcamp:





https://bootcamp.towersofzeyron.com/bootcamp





Check out my book, “Unleash The Ninja Version Of Yourself”:





https://towersofzeyron.com/unleash-the-ninja-version-of-your-self/





Sell out your courses, around the clock with The Incredible Yearlong Profits Funnel. Join waitlist here:





https://towersofzeyron.com/the-incredible-yearlong-profits-funnel/





Genuinely Helpful Expert Webinars can help you sell a lot more of your high ticket program. Join the waitlist here:





https://towersofzeyron.com/genuinely-helpful-expert-webinars/





---

1-on-1 Business Growth Consulting: I do some 1 on 1 consulting on Upwork, but hours are limited.





Start a project and send me an invite here:





https://www.upwork.com/freelancers/~0116d179e8ef3d382e?viewMode=1





---





For motivation and marketing insights:





https://towersofzeyron.com





**Join me on Facebook where I share marketing and other advice in the Renegade Billionaires group





https://www.facebook.com/groups/towersofzeyron





Subscribe and follow the adventure on my YouTube Channel:





https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOmudyy8gbF6IiVgJ9QF7jQ?subscribe=1





You can also follow me on:





Medium - https://generaltomahawk.medium.com/about





LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/ten-mutunhire-2b641612/





TikTok

https://www.tiktok.com/@renegadebillionaire





VK

https://vk.com/id550347330





Minds

https://www.minds.com/towersofzeyron/





Odysee

https://odysee.com/@towersofzeyron:8





BitChute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/towersofzeyron/





Gab

https://gab.com/towersofzeyron





Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/towersofzeyron/





Twitter

https://twitter.com/towersofzeyron





Anchor.fm

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/towersofzeyron





Spreaker

https://www.spreaker.com/show/the-renegade-billionaire-vlog-my-journey





Soundcloud

https://soundcloud.com/towersofzeyron





Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/towersofzeyron





Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/towersofzeyron





RenegadeBillionaireForum

https://renegadebillionaireforum.com/





Facebook Group

https://www.facebook.com/groups/towersofzeyron





Substack

https://towersofzeyron.substack.com/





Mastodon

https://masto.nu/@towersofzeyron



