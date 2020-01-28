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John Bolton has 'moral obligation' to explain what he knows: Ari Fleischer
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3 views • January 28, 2020
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton cannot let the leak of his memoir stand and should go to the press and explain what he knows about aid to Ukraine, says Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer, former White House press secretary.
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