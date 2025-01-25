Khitam Habaybeh's Freedom

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prisoner Khitam Habaybeh from the town of Sanur, south of Jenin, was released from prison in the Al-Aqsa Flood exchange deal between the resistance and the occupation, after being detained for 6 months in the occupation’s prisons.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 20/01/2025
