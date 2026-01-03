RATBASTADS CHECKMATED: early harvest of my carob trees, in my tiny Perth orchard MVI_0366-9merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They are early this year. Rats have been chewing away on my still green carob pods, which is disappointing. So I have had to get up on a ladder and remove all of the pods, before there are none left. The war between rat and man continues…