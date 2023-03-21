The Parable of the Sower & Unconditional Eternal Security

Apostasy is real. We see it among friends, relatives, and leaders in the church. This parable rightly divided exposes the lies of living like the devil and entering heaven. The Lord never intended his grace and mercy to be trampled underfoot, or separate salvation from obedience.
