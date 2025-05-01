TURN A HATTER INTO A CUSTOMER 😆

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Silent Weapons: Examining Foreign Anomalous Health Incidents Targeting Americans in the Homeland May 8, 2024 https://rumble.com/v6ryq1b-409766735.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1915620954966720933?t=fyoFbJkDnBMyv81HSRLd4g&s=19
Genachowski Remarks on Unleashing Spectrum for Medical Body Area Networks - F.C.C. 2012 https://rumble.com/v4c07w9-february-7-2024.html
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1914434841002562009?t=c2wBL0guRe7lME5gKnJZxA&s=19
IEEE Recommended Practice for Nanoscale and Molecular Communication Framework
Standard Number IEEE 1906.1 -2015 Organization IEEE Standards Association Level International
https://statnano.com/standard/ieee-sa/1114/IEEE-19061-2015
MORE: 1906.1 IEEE https://search.brave.com/search?q=1906.1+ieee&source=android
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1912859649058996683?t=Q6kv0ZM5x2-50AfEDDLMng&s=19
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1917303759585304978?t=Amu3RALzjGHkEMPiXcPtnw&s=19
6G DNA-based Nanonetworks: Realizing the Internet of Bio-Nano Things https://rumble.com/v6sqpy5-6g-dna-based-nanonetworks-realizing-the-internet-of-bio-nano-things.html
SENSE.nano Symposium: Engineering the Nanoparticle Corona for Sensors, Michael Strano
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=m496OQGyI3c
CORONA: A Coordinate and Routing system for Nanonetworks
https://search.brave.com/search?q=CORONA%3A+A+Coordinate+and+Routing+system+for+Nanonetworks&source=android
The 2030 AI FOR GOOD AGENDA All broken down into1 video to make it easy to understand!
While They Have You Focused On Epstein, JFK SR And E-GOD/DOGE Because You'll Get Some $$ back Here Is What They Are Really Up too In The Background!
https://rumble.com/v6rxnpz-409717079.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? In this episode of Tech 2030, @jmjornet talks about the Internet of Nano-Things and how connectivity will enhance our lives at the cellular level. Listen to the full episode here: https://x.com/6GWorld/status/1399421741672415233?t=5rCdy36AQtuUOaX57JGWTw&s=19
(FULL EPISODE) https://rumble.com/v6s29ur-409932387.html
Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection
New York University Abu Dhabi Ian F Akyildiz https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=tfpxG9VD9EY
https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1847587648950444083?t=6mY7Qf8R46YgkO81GI2s9A&s=19
6G has already been deployed
6G and Beyond: The Future of Wireless
Communications Systems https://search.brave.com/search?q=6G+and+Beyond%3A+The+Future+of+Wireless+Communications+Systems&source=android&summary=1&conversation=cac8e671730203b0441985
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1913038387168043229?t=TqRz-qPF-dLNF3U81x5t6g&s=19
IEC (SEG12) AGENDA 2030 "NEXTGEN" Healthcare Standardization Opportunities In Human Augmentation, Geoengineering, Cognitive Science, GMO Food VIA nanotechnology-Biotechnology & ICT