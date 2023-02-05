https://gettr.com/post/p27dkgp2070
2/4/2023 Miles Guo: The U.S. and the West have already started the investigation into the CCP’s overseas spies such as Yang Jian’ao and Gao Bingchen, who will undoubtedly end up in jail!
#InvestigationOfCCPspies #CCPoverseasSecretPoliceStation #YangJianao #GaoBingchen
2/4/2023 文贵直播：美国及西方世界对杨建翱、高冰尘等中共间谍的调查已全面开始，他们一定会被绳之以法！
#清查中共间谍 #中共海外秘密警察站 #杨建翱 #高冰尘
