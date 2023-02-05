© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p27dkgp2070
2/4/2023 Miles Guo: The U.S. and the West have already started the investigation into the CCP’s overseas spies such as Yang Jian’ao and Gao Bingchen, who will undoubtedly end up in jail!
#InvestigationOfCCPspies #CCPoverseasSecretPoliceStation #YangJianao #GaoBingchen
2/4/2023 文贵直播：美国及西方世界对杨建翱、高冰尘等中共间谍的调查已全面开始，他们一定会被绳之以法！
#清查中共间谍 #中共海外秘密警察站 #杨建翱 #高冰尘