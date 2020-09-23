WHAT ON EARTH IS GOING ON? ~ GROUNDBREAKING Claire Edwards Presentation LIVE [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
60.8K subscribers
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE TO AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Support: www.ageoftruth.tv/support
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
CLAIRE EDWARDS is with us once again via a livestream. In this presentation she will present and share with us a very speciel document which she calls a GROUNDBREAKING document, with major revelations about what is really going on on our planet right now. Claire Edwards is a former United Nations Staffer in Vienna and Editor and Co-author of the International Appeal to Stop 5G on Earth and in Space.
You can download the presented document via our website:
http://ageoftruth.tv/what-on-earth-is-going-on-claire-edwards-presentation-live/
Here is a description of the presentation from Claire:
WHAT ON EARTH IS GOING ON?
Claire Edwards will present a document drawn up by a group of experts that comprehensively explains what is happening on our planet right now and why. It is also a self-help manual for a situation unprecedented in human history.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved