Saudis Accuse Biden of Impeachable Offense; Durham Exposes Mueller and Comey Lies

Resident Joe Biden is being accused of quid pro quo by attempting to get Saudi Arabia to delay cuts to oil production until after the 2022 midterm elections. The Saudi government issued a public release exposing the attempt, and this could be an impeachable offense for Biden, on par with former President Donald Trump’s calls with Ukrainian leadership that Democrats voted to impeach him over.

Meanwhile, special counsel John Durham is continuing his investigations into the Crossfire Hurricane scandal, and a recent trial exposed that former FBI Director James Comey and former special counsel Robert Mueller lied about key information.



