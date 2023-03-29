NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blndfold - 03/29/2023

This shooter in Tennessee was a trans woman thinking she was a man. The trouble comes in when the left and the media go after those of us who call them as they really are. This one is a woman, not a man. PERIOD! We have to stop coddling to these disturbed people and get them help, and stop cowtowing to their fantasies.
