© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nanotech Humans - Bi Directional DNA to Computer Interface
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
258 views • February 11, 2021
Linking humanity to a digital world. Military level Artificial Intelligence is far more advanced than the public have been led to believe. The vast majority of these A.I. programs have been developed covertly. To know the true capabilities of the technology simply read the harrowing testimonies of targeted individuals and gangstalking victims. Bear in mind that these covert testing protocols have been deliberately designed to create the impression that these citizen test subjects are mentally unstable. This strategy has allowed the program to continue undetected for decades.
Targeted Individuals are the guinea pigs for the coming crypto-currency blockchain financial system that is being rolled out under the cover of the fake COVID-19 plandemic. A highly advanced Artificial Intelligence program running on quantum computers has been conducting these beta-tests for decades. The randomly induced pain, the sleep deprivation, V2K, tinnitus effects etc... are separate components and are presumably being developed for covert use against dissenters. Eventually the technology will be used to connect everyone to the 4th industrial revolution Quantum Financial System via 5G. They need 5G to make it work because of the massive bandwidth it provides, hence the rapid rollout of 5G infrastructure while we're all locked up under fake COVID regulations.
This article is from 2019. Battelle to Develop Injectable, Bi-Directional Brain Computer Interface... https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/mdb/insiders/medical-design-briefs/stories/34496
--------------------------------------------------------
Targeted Individual Program Exposed... https://odysee.com/@psychoNWO:9/Targeted-Individual-Program-Exposed-Dr-Robert-Duncan-Dr-John-Hall-Bryan-Kofron-David-Voigts:4?r=BzeaDEtU9gUs5Seo2tJcXiQjJf9Ekzvu
--------------------------------------------------------
Bill Gates has the patent that will connect you to the A.I. Quantum Computer. Vaccine Small Print - Blockchain Brainwave Monitoring... https://odysee.com/@psychoNWO:9/The-not-so-obvious-patent-Is-this-really-about-block-chain-mining:f?r=FtVmbRiRzWDfFCHs2deiU7vtqXQnywiu
VIRUS NANOTECHNOLOGY - Vaccines .. Terahertz Frequencies and the ID2020 Blockchain Identity Agenda... https://odysee.com/@psychoNWO:9/Terahertz-Frequencies-and-the-Coronavirus-Nanotechnology-Blockchain-Identity-Agenda:5?r=FtVmbRiRzWDfFCHs2deiU7vtqXQnywiu
--------------------------------------------------------
Thanks to Truth Will Out channel... https://odysee.com/@TruthWillOut:8
Son of Perdition channel... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJqlHw5JAcQ450c30gdSUkA
A Simulated Reality channel... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBT3VPJlhJHeIvmDadeZB5w
Targeted Individuals are the guinea pigs for the coming crypto-currency blockchain financial system that is being rolled out under the cover of the fake COVID-19 plandemic. A highly advanced Artificial Intelligence program running on quantum computers has been conducting these beta-tests for decades. The randomly induced pain, the sleep deprivation, V2K, tinnitus effects etc... are separate components and are presumably being developed for covert use against dissenters. Eventually the technology will be used to connect everyone to the 4th industrial revolution Quantum Financial System via 5G. They need 5G to make it work because of the massive bandwidth it provides, hence the rapid rollout of 5G infrastructure while we're all locked up under fake COVID regulations.
This article is from 2019. Battelle to Develop Injectable, Bi-Directional Brain Computer Interface... https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/mdb/insiders/medical-design-briefs/stories/34496
--------------------------------------------------------
Targeted Individual Program Exposed... https://odysee.com/@psychoNWO:9/Targeted-Individual-Program-Exposed-Dr-Robert-Duncan-Dr-John-Hall-Bryan-Kofron-David-Voigts:4?r=BzeaDEtU9gUs5Seo2tJcXiQjJf9Ekzvu
--------------------------------------------------------
Bill Gates has the patent that will connect you to the A.I. Quantum Computer. Vaccine Small Print - Blockchain Brainwave Monitoring... https://odysee.com/@psychoNWO:9/The-not-so-obvious-patent-Is-this-really-about-block-chain-mining:f?r=FtVmbRiRzWDfFCHs2deiU7vtqXQnywiu
VIRUS NANOTECHNOLOGY - Vaccines .. Terahertz Frequencies and the ID2020 Blockchain Identity Agenda... https://odysee.com/@psychoNWO:9/Terahertz-Frequencies-and-the-Coronavirus-Nanotechnology-Blockchain-Identity-Agenda:5?r=FtVmbRiRzWDfFCHs2deiU7vtqXQnywiu
--------------------------------------------------------
Thanks to Truth Will Out channel... https://odysee.com/@TruthWillOut:8
Son of Perdition channel... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJqlHw5JAcQ450c30gdSUkA
A Simulated Reality channel... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBT3VPJlhJHeIvmDadeZB5w
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.