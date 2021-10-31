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The New York City blackout in 1977
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25 views • October 31, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpSTFnUx9p4 | "Just after 9:30 p.m. on July 13, 1977, the lights went out in New York City. A series of three lightning strikes resulted in the loss of power that took 25 hours to restore. During the blackout, the airports were and tunnels were closed and the subway system was evacuated. And, the city was hit with widespread looting and vandalism. (Video by Deb Kiner/PennLive.com)"
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