© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
r Graphine... Imagine the damage that EMF's can do whilst this is moving around inside you AND flowing through your blood stream, attaching itself to your cells.
Follow
1
Share
Report
227 views • August 07, 2021
Watch what happens when you make a phone call near Graphine... Imagine the damage that EMF's can do whilst this is moving around inside you AND flowing through your blood stream, attaching itself to your cells. Perhaps this is the link between 5G & the IOT to connect the people as receivers to their infrastructure?...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.