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Out of Shadows - Official [FULL] Documentary
GalacticStorm
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118 views • March 09, 2021
AMAZING DOCUMENTARY! MIKE SMITH BLOWS IT UP. YOU WILL NEVER LOOK AT HOLLYWOOD THE SAME.
Lifting the lid on the satanic cesspit that is the New World Order, the absolute vermin who rule the world from the shadows, and the cheap, sellout puppets who do their evil bidding... for now... They are ALL coming down!

he Out Of Shadows documentary lifts the mask on how the mainstream media & Hollywood manipulate & control the masses by spreading propaganda throughout their content. Our goal is to wake up the general public by shedding light on how we all have been lied to & brainwashed by a hidden enemy with a sinister agenda.

This project is the result of two years of blood, sweat and tears by a team of woke professionals. It’s been independently produced and funded and is available on many different platforms for FREE for anyone to watch. Patriots made this documentary with the sole purpose of getting the truth out there. If you like the documentary, please share this video.

You can support our team and future projects by making a DONATION at
https://www.outofshadows.org/
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hollywoodelitechild traffickingdocumentarymedia propagandaout of shadows
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